Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.46

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$5.46. Epsilon Energy shares last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 2,150 shares.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a P/E ratio of 45.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.46.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

