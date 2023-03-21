Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.46

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$5.46. Epsilon Energy shares last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 2,150 shares.
Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a P/E ratio of 45.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.46.
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.