EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
EL.En. Price Performance
Shares of EL.En. stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. EL.En. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.
EL.En. Company Profile
