EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Berenberg Bank cut shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EL.En. Price Performance

Shares of EL.En. stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. EL.En. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

EL.En. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EL.En. S.p.A. engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of laser systems in Europe and internationally. The company offers medical laser equipment for use in the fields of physiotherapy, orthopedics, traumatology, rheumatology, dermatology, sports and rehabilitative medicines, surgery, aesthetics, and art; and laser sources and systems for cutting, welding, marking, and engraving on countless materials.

