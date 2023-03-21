DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DSRLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DSRLF opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. DiaSorin has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $152.60.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.