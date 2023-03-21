CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,474,000 after purchasing an additional 446,226 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,804 shares of company stock worth $7,507,386 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -168.03 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

