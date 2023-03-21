Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $573,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

