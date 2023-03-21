Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $183.48 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 765,078 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $183,481,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average of $245.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

