Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $308.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.