Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $479.95

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.95 ($5.89) and traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.53). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 456.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 8,741 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 479.95. The company has a market cap of £189.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.77 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

