Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 88,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 19,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Microsoft stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

