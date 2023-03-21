Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE CHW opened at C$9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 40.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.53. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$8.99 and a one year high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

About Chesswood Group

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

