Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
TSE CHW opened at C$9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 40.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.53. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$8.99 and a one year high of C$15.25.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
