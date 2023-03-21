Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 13.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6 %

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Shares of MSFT opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

