Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Handelsbanken to “Outperform”

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.00.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

