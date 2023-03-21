Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:BDGI opened at C$28.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$33.21. The firm has a market cap of C$994.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.37 per share, with a total value of C$487,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,372,946.40. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,050.16. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.37 per share, with a total value of C$487,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,372,946.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

