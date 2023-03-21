Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BADFF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $20.99 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.