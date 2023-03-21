Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

