Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.03.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$462.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.40.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

