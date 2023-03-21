Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.20 by Analysts at Cormark

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.64 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$14.88. The stock has a market cap of C$462.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

