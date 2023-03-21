Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.03.
TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.64 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.40. The stock has a market cap of C$462.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
