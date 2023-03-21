Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.64 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.40. The stock has a market cap of C$462.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.