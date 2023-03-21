AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Buys 2,500 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) insider Carr Bettis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 440,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AudioEye Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
