AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Buys 2,500 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) insider Carr Bettis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 440,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AudioEye Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.