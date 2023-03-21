Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 9,738 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.
Institutional Trading of Atlantic American
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
