Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 9,738 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.