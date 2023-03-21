Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.