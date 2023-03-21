Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

