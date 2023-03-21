Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

