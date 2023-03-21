Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.75) to GBX 3,500 ($42.98) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.98) to GBX 3,400 ($41.75) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,442.86.

Anglo American Stock Up 5.5 %

Anglo American stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

