Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

