Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.