AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.87 on Monday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$572.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

