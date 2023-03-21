Ag Growth International (AFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$64.00 to C$72.00.

3/9/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

3/9/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

2/3/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$63.00 to C$73.00.

2/2/2023 – Ag Growth International had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/23/2023 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AFN opened at C$61.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -22.56%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

