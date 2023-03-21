2,716 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

