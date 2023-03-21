141,100 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,039,000. Linde accounts for 0.9% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Linde by 1,809.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $338.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

