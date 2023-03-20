West Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

