Wedmont Private Capital Sells 304 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $84.89 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

