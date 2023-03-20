UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,478 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.