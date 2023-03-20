UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,432.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,083.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

