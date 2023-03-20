SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 792 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.