S.A. Mason LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

