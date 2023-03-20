Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

