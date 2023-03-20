Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $35,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

