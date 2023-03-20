Phocas Financial Corp. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.8 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

