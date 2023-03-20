Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.5 %

META opened at $195.61 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.