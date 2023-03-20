GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

