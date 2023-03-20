Gries Financial LLC Sells 697 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.