Gradient Investments LLC Has $166,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

SLV opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

