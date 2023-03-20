First Community Trust NA Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

