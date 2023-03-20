CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

