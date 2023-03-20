Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

