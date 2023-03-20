Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $803,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $208.83 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average is $239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

