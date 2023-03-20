Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking stock opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,432.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,083.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.