Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,209,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

