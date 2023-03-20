CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 607,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

