Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,924 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $208.83 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

